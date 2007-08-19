What your cravings are trying to tell you

Ever had a craving for chocolate? You might really need magnesium, which is found in raw nuts, seeds, legumes, and fruits. Food cravings are your body's way of telling you that you need something found within that food's ingredients or chemical makeup, and naturopathic doctor Colleen Huber has made a printable list of food cravings and what you truly need. This is a great way to really delve to the heart of that 3 AM ice cream binge.