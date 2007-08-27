What Won't You Buy Generic?

The Simple Dollar weblog says it's time to get over the marketing "taboo" of generic and store brand products and save yourself loads of money. It shouldn't come as news to anyone that generic products can save you cash, but it's easy to get caught up in the marketing and look at generics with a certain level of disdain. Growing up as I did with the Trix bunny, Lucky Charms leprechaun, and the ultimate cereal monster trifecta—Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry—the very concept of generic and store brand products was always met with knee-jerk repulsion, but today I'm happy to buy almost everything I get from the generic shelf. You're all smart folks who I'm sure regularly buy generic, but I'm curious what products you always pay the premium for. After all, there are times when knockoffs are just that—knockoffs. Share your must-haves in the comments.

AU - What the yankees call "generic" or "store brand" we have a few different names for - home brand, black and gold, etc. And a lot of supermarkets including Coles are going for their own branded products too. And - do you like that photo? I grew up in the US and their kiddie breakfast cereals really are that scary.