What does your email signature say about you?

InformationWeek.com editor Mitch Wagner did an informal survey of all the messages in his inbox, and drew a few conclusions about what email message signatures say about the sender. Wagner says:

  • Important people don't bother with email sigs.
  • The longer your email signature, the lower down the food chain you are.
  • Marketing people have company slogans in their email.
  • Some people's signatures are way too long.

I'm not sure about the first two points, but the last one? Definitely. If only there were a 140 character Twitter-like limit to email sigs, messages would be a lot lighter— especially in a back and forth where the sig gets copied over and over. What's your email sig look like, and why? Share your email signature pet peeves in the comments.

What Does Your E-Mail Signature Say About You? [InformationWeek]

