Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

WebMenu - a Digg for Aussie restaurant menus

webmenu.png

Here's one for the foodies out there. Dan Warne has discovered a website called WebMenu, which he describes as a Digg for restaurant menus.

One of the nicest features, which made me laugh out loud, is the concept of "your fridge" â€” if you like the menu of a particular restaurant you can "stick it to your fridge". That is gold.

The site allows restaurants to upload their menus, which can then be rated and commented on by users. It also has handy stuff like restaurant opening hours and maps.

This website is like Digg for restaurant menus

Thanks Dan, I can't wait to start bagging out crap service at my local eateries perusing the recommendations of other users! :)

Comments

  • Andrew Guest

    How about a link to the actual site!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles