WebMenu - a Digg for Aussie restaurant menus

Here's one for the foodies out there. Dan Warne has discovered a website called WebMenu, which he describes as a Digg for restaurant menus.

One of the nicest features, which made me laugh out loud, is the concept of "your fridge" â€” if you like the menu of a particular restaurant you can "stick it to your fridge". That is gold.

The site allows restaurants to upload their menus, which can then be rated and commented on by users. It also has handy stuff like restaurant opening hours and maps.

This website is like Digg for restaurant menus