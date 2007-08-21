Web browsing software for the whole family

If you've ever had a fear that allowing your family online meant risking them coming in contact with Internet nasties, then you'll want to grab a copy of some freeware which was announced by IT Minister Senator Helen Coonan yesterday.
The Federal Government is spending $189 million on its NetAlert - Protecting Australian Families Online program, so make sure you get your money's worth by downloading the free internet content filter here.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink