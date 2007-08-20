Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Washington Post adds widgets

Of interest to the politics junkies out there (and those of us addicted to newsfeeds)... the Washington Post has added a page of widgets to its website. You can now view Post headlines via your blog or MySpace page - some of the feeds available include Whitehouse Watch, Iraq Strategy as well as political and celebrity blogs.

Widgetsonwashingtonpost.com

