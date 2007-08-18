Wallpaper your desktop with Flickr

Mac OS X only: Freeware application DeskLickr grabs new images from Flickr and automatically sets them as your desktop wallpaper. Similar to Windows-only Flickr Wallpaper Rotator and the Linux-only Webilder, you can specify photos you want to download by username, tags, groups (I'd recommend the wallpapers group), and more to ensure you're getting exactly the kind of content you like on your desktop. DeskLickr is a free download, Mac OS X only.