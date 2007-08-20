Visualising project data with a 'heatmap'

Janne PyykkÃ¶ made a helpful blog post on new options for displaying project management information.

Janne shows a lovely way to use what Microsoft Excel and Voyant call 'color scale', saying "... the intensity of color tells us directly which project is hot and when."

In the image we show here, a gannt chart is enhanced with some clear colour coding. The different blues represent the hours per week spent on individual projects, while the total row at the bottom displays the overall resources required using red color scale.

Business intelligence (BI) blogger Stephen Frew describes this as a "heapmap" approach.

Thanks to Catherine for the link. :)