Videojug - How-to videos online

Videojug is a site dedicated to "how to" videos, and a few of the more humourous ones came through via Popbitch today. So in the spirit of Friday unproductivity, I present:
How to pull a tablecloth from under a dinner service
How to open a bottle of champagne with a sword
It looks like you could waste a hell of a lot of time on this site, which offers clips ranging from the actually useful (How to care for oily skin, How to make onion bhaji) - through to the silly (How to swear using British sign language).
We like to keep things worksafe here at Lifehacker, so no link to the hilarious video of a guy using a mannequin to demonstrate "How to undress a woman with your teeth". But I'm sure you can find it if you want. Enjoy! I mean, get back to work!
Videojug [via Popbitch]
Thanks for the links, Anth!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink