Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Videojug - How-to videos online

videojug.png

Videojug is a site dedicated to "how to" videos, and a few of the more humourous ones came through via Popbitch today. So in the spirit of Friday unproductivity, I present:

How to pull a tablecloth from under a dinner service

How to open a bottle of champagne with a sword

It looks like you could waste a hell of a lot of time on this site, which offers clips ranging from the actually useful (How to care for oily skin, How to make onion bhaji) - through to the silly (How to swear using British sign language).

We like to keep things worksafe here at Lifehacker, so no link to the hilarious video of a guy using a mannequin to demonstrate "How to undress a woman with your teeth". But I'm sure you can find it if you want. Enjoy! I mean, get back to work!

Videojug [via Popbitch]

Thanks for the links, Anth!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles