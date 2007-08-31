Videojug - How-to videos online

Videojug is a site dedicated to "how to" videos, and a few of the more humourous ones came through via Popbitch today. So in the spirit of Friday unproductivity, I present:

How to pull a tablecloth from under a dinner service

How to open a bottle of champagne with a sword

It looks like you could waste a hell of a lot of time on this site, which offers clips ranging from the actually useful (How to care for oily skin, How to make onion bhaji) - through to the silly (How to swear using British sign language).

We like to keep things worksafe here at Lifehacker, so no link to the hilarious video of a guy using a mannequin to demonstrate "How to undress a woman with your teeth". But I'm sure you can find it if you want. Enjoy! I mean, get back to work!

Videojug [via Popbitch]

Thanks for the links, Anth!