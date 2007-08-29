Use Lightning to view calendar events in Thunderbird

Daniel Tome submitted this tip on how to receive and add calendar events in Thunderbird, using the Lightning add-on.
There are currently 2 Mozilla projects that let you do this, Sunbird and Lightning. I prefer Lightning because it integrates nicely with the email client.
Viewing Calendar Events in Mozilla Thunderbird
Thanks for the tip, Daniel!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink