Dual monitor users: You can configure your dual-headed beast to display different wallpaper backgrounds on each monitor. The How-To Geek introduces the incredibly useful process which can be completed without installing third party software. The process is tricky and a little bit of a pain in the ass, so if anyone knows of a handy third-party app or tip that can do the trick more easily, please share in the comments.
Use Different Wallpapers on Multiple Monitors
ultramon does this sort of stuff (as well as a bundle of other multi-monitor bits and pieces)