Unsubscribe from Catalogues

While most reputable companies make it easy to unsubscribe from their email list, those same companies make it as much of a pain as possible to unsubscribe from their paper catalogue. Sick of watching my recycling bin fill up with unopened catalogues, and haunted by the thought of all that wasted paper, postage and petrol, I set out this weekend to start unsubscribing from catalogue mailings that I'm not sure I ever opted into to begin with. Most companies I receive catalogues from don't offer an unsubscribe option online, like Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Crutchfield. So short of making a phone call, instead I emailed their customer service department with the customer ID printed on the catalog. Dell in particular was bombarding me with so many catalogues per week I actually called them. Thirty five minutes of hold time later they removed me from the list (and told me I still might receive a few more before the change went through.) Pier 1 was the only company who made life easy; there you can unsubscribe directly on site. After all that, dropping a buck to get myself on the Direct Marketing Association's Do Not Mail list seemed like a great idea. Thanks, Peter!

AU - Well, we've got the new Do Not Call register for telemarketing, but I'm not sure if there's an Aussie equivalent of the US "Do Not Mail" list. Mind you, the Aussies aren't as catalogue crazy as the Yanks, by a long shot. Are there any snail mail offenders here that you can't get rid of? Post 'em in comments!