Unleash the Creative Giant Within

Having hundreds of ideas is of no use if you have a hard time staying on track. Keeping yourself motivated isn't always easy. Design weblog A List Apart offers an excellent guide on how to keep yourself from losing that energy.

Maintaining motivation requires paying attention to your behavior, listening to your instincts, and learning how to encourage, bargain and even trick yourself into being creative.

The article acknowledges that starting out is often the toughest part of self-motivation, but by unleashing your enthusiasm and setting some solid goals, you can be on your way to keeping those creative juices flowing.