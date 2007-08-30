Windows only: Tweak system settings in both Windows XP and Vista with lightweight freeware application Xdn Tweaker. We've looked at several Windows tweakers lately, especially following the release of Vista, but Xdn Tweaker offers a nice change of pace, offering a strong set of simple yet useful tweaks that you don't see in a lot of similar applications (like removing Windows Media integration with the right-click menu or the always-annoying "Shortcut to" text before all new shortcuts). Xdn Tweaker is freeware, Windows only.
Tweak Vista and XP with Xdn Tweaker
