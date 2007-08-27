Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Turn Mail.app Messages into Tasks with iGTD

Mac user and GTDer Julian Schrader turns email messages into tasks with a keystroke, using the iGTD software:

I use iGTD to store and organise my tasks — it is an amazing application and provided for free. I recommend it to any Mac user — I just hit F6 in Mail and it copies the active email over into a new task created in iGTDs Inbox, a link back to the original email included.

Julian's one keystroke task-with-an-email-link-back made me drool for something similar in Gmail. He's also got 8 other good email processing strategies, too.

9 Tips For Better E-Mail Productivity [JulianSchrader.de]

