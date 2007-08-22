Turn a Physical Linux Computer Into a Virtual Machine

The power hungry Pentium III Linux computer you have running in the closet is a perfect candidate for a virtual machine conversion. Fortunately, it is possible to convert that computer into a virtual machine and ditch the energy hog. The Windley's Technometria weblog runs down the surprisingly easy (yet lengthy) process of converting a physical computer into a VMWare virtual machine.
I could have just rebuilt the whole machine from scratch on a new virtual machine, but that takes a lot of time and the old build isn't that out of date (one year) and works fine. So, I set out to discover how to transfer a physical machine to a virtual machine.
Mac users can virtualise and dual-boot the same partition — have your cake and eat it too!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink