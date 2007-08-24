The Weight Training Workout Sheet (WTWS) is a printout for tracking your progress at the gym. Record the details about what exercises you did, the amount of weight you lifted and sets you completed with WTWS. The sheet is specifically created for weightlifters—sorry cardio freaks. One sheet accommodates up to seven workouts and is separated into categories for arms and shoulders, chest and back and legs. File your WTWS at the end of the week to make progress checks very easy. I've tried everything from full-sized binders to Moleskins to track this information and nothing seemed like the right fit. I will be giving WTWS a try for the next several weeks.
Track Your Workouts with the Weight Training Workout Sheet
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink