Track Your Workouts with the Weight Training Workout Sheet

The Weight Training Workout Sheet (WTWS) is a printout for tracking your progress at the gym. Record the details about what exercises you did, the amount of weight you lifted and sets you completed with WTWS. The sheet is specifically created for weightlifters—sorry cardio freaks. One sheet accommodates up to seven workouts and is separated into categories for arms and shoulders, chest and back and legs. File your WTWS at the end of the week to make progress checks very easy. I've tried everything from full-sized binders to Moleskins to track this information and nothing seemed like the right fit. I will be giving WTWS a try for the next several weeks.