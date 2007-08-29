Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): The Router Status Firefox extension integrates with your router to display your external IP, router uptime, and the load average on your router. Currently this extension only works with DD-WRT, the open source project that turns your $60 router into a $600 router, but support for more routers is planned for future releases. Aside from keeping an eye on your router's operation, you can reboot the router or automatically log into your router's control panel through the right click menu (so you don't have to remember the 192.168.1.etc URL). Router Status is free to download, works wherever Firefox does.
Track Your IP Address and Router Uptime with Router Status
