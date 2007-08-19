Track dosage amounts on the bottle

Need to track your medicine dosage? Parent Hacks has a simple trick:
I found it helpful to use a Sharpie to write the days of the week on the top of the bottle. I only write as many days as there are supposed to be doses, so if I start on Monday for a ten day prescription, I would write "MWTTFSSMTW" and then each time I give a dose, I put a tick mark under the day.
It's so simple yet so helpful - especially for those of us with leaky memories.
