Track dosage amounts on the bottle

Need to track your medicine dosage? Parent Hacks has a simple trick:

I found it helpful to use a Sharpie to write the days of the week on the top of the bottle. I only write as many days as there are supposed to be doses, so if I start on Monday for a ten day prescription, I would write "MWTTFSSMTW" and then each time I give a dose, I put a tick mark under the day.