Track Browsing Habits and Curb Procrastination with MeeTimer

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Website time tracking extension MeeTimer has updated with a few new and worthwhile features to help you get serious about your browser productivity. MeeTimer still tracks and groups your browsing habits by categories (with several improvements), but now it also lets you set up deterrence measures (along the lines of Invisibility Cloak and LeechBlock) to track sites categorised as procrastinators and alerts you once you've reached the limit for procrastination. The main thrust of the deterrence feature is to keep you honest when you're actually supposed to be working, so you can turn off the timer when you're doing leisure browsing. Just remember, Lifehacker is filed under Productivity.