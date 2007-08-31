Tips for managing hayfever

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Tomorrow's the first day of spring, and while it's great to be leaving the freezing cold Melbourne winter behind, there's also a downside if you're a hayfever sufferer. Hayfever.com.au has a long list of ways you can minimise or control your symptoms. A lot of it is common sense stuff like dampening down dust and vacuuming regularly, to minimise the presence of pollen and dust. But one very cool thing their site had was a page of tips for low-allergen gardening. You'll see in the fine print that the site is owned by Sigma Pharmaceuticals, so it's likely they recommend pharmaceutical treatments for hayfever. But as their list shows, you can go some way to preventing or minimising your symptoms without over the counter remedies.

