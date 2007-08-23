Comcast has started throttling BitTorrent traffic. Customers will start to see (if they haven't already) dramatically slower download speeds and they will be completely unable to seed their downloads.
AU -There are always mutterings on community forums like Whirlpool about whether ISPs are "shaping" P2P traffic or not. Often it's smaller players who do it - in June, Telstra, Optus and iinet all denied doing it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink