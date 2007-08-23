Comcast has started throttling BitTorrent traffic. Customers will start to see (if they haven't already) dramatically slower download speeds and they will be completely unable to seed their downloads.

AU -There are always mutterings on community forums like Whirlpool about whether ISPs are "shaping" P2P traffic or not. Often it's smaller players who do it - in June, Telstra, Optus and iinet all denied doing it.