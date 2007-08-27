The Key to Landing a Job

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

craigslist.pngThere are a ton of jobs posted on a daily basis at US job website Craigslist. Entrepreneurial blogger Guy Kawasaki has written up a list of tips to help you apply to that perfect job. The basic idea seems to be this: move fast, respond appropriately, and be specific to what the job is asking for. No, this isn't much different than how you would respond to any other job you find; however, the quality and variety of jobs that are advertised on Craigslist are well worth taking the effort.

AU - Craigslist is obviously a US-centric site, but I thought the tips from Guy (a former Apple evangelist, in another incarnation) were worth keeping for the local site anyway.

How to Get a Job on Craigslist [How to Change the World]

