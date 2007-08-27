The Key to Landing a Job

There are a ton of jobs posted on a daily basis at US job website Craigslist. Entrepreneurial blogger Guy Kawasaki has written up a list of tips to help you apply to that perfect job. The basic idea seems to be this: move fast, respond appropriately, and be specific to what the job is asking for. No, this isn't much different than how you would respond to any other job you find; however, the quality and variety of jobs that are advertised on Craigslist are well worth taking the effort.
AU - Craigslist is obviously a US-centric site, but I thought the tips from Guy (a former Apple evangelist, in another incarnation) were worth keeping for the local site anyway.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink