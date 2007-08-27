The Fastest Way to Launch Programs with Elevated Credentials

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Vista-Start-Menu.png With a few finger taps you can launch applications from the Start menu in Vista with administrator credentials. The Windows Fanatics weblog has the skinny.

1. Open the Start Menu, type the name of the application you want to run. 2. Press CTRL+SHIFT+ENTER instead of just ENTER. 3. Press Alt + C to confirm the elevation prompt.

I think you'd be hard-pressed to launch administrator applications any faster without using the mouse. Launchy users, how do you start applications with elevated credentials? Share in the comments.

Use Keystrokes To Open An Elevated Command Prompt In Vista [Windows Fanatics]

