- Send self-destructing email messages"Send an email that automatically expires or disappears after it's viewed with ten self-destructing email services."
- Ask the Readers: Sorting vacation email buildup?"What's your email triage approach in the face of an avalanche of unanswered messages?"
- Useful Thunderbird tweaks"Set Thunderbird to top-post on replies, display threaded conversations (ala Gmail), add a default CC, and add all incoming message from: addresses to your contacts..."
- Turn mailing lists into an RSS feed"Here's how you can read mailing lists in any newsreader and still search 'em within Gmail."
- Microsoft Outlook Tip: Automatically archive old email"Sick of hitting your email server's space limit every month and having to clean out old messages manually?"
- Disposable email addresses with 10 Minute Mail"Ten Minute Mail offers free email addresses that last for only 10 minutes—perfect for forums and signing up for porn sites that you think will sell your email address."
- How Do You Handle "Bacn"?"It's not spam, it's bacn."
- Stop Being a Slave to Your Email"Professionals often feel buried under their email, but time management experts say there are ways to avoid feeling swamped."
The Email Roundup
