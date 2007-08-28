People who count

The best people to make friends with at the office include the receptionist, janitor and IT support geek, says Wired's HOWTO wiki.
AU - is it just me, or does the word janitor mean nothing in Australia except to remind you of Scooby Doo and a cranky janitor who "would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you pesky kids"?
