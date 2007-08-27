Steve at the Seopher blog has written a list of 40 cool free apps. He's a web developer, so there are lots of geeks tools on the list as you'd expect, but it also covers image editing, video playback, audio tools and free games. Worth checking out - I've been a VLC Media Player fan forever, but he mentions a video playback app I've not tried so I'm going to grab it today.

It's worth browsing the comments he's gotten too - a lot of readers have chipped in with their favourite freeware recommendations. The 40 coolest free applications around [via LinuxToday]