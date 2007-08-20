Even here in Melbourne the cold weather is receding. Summer and barbecues may be a way off, but it's a good time to think about testing your gas grill for leaks. Home improvement guru Bob Vila shows us how in just a few easy steps. You'll need some dishwashing soap and a paint brush in order to make this work; basically, if your connections, hoses, or fittings bubble, you've got a problem. This is an easy and safe way to test for a potentially dangerous gas leak.
Test your gas grill for possible leaks
