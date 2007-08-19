Got lemons? The HippyShopper has compiled a list of ten things you can do with lemons, from highlighting your hair to freshening up your dishwasher. This list is aimed at more natural substitutes for stuff you might normally do with chemicals; i.e., instead of using that expensive lime removal stuff, try a lemon to remove limescale from stainless steel. Great way to make lemonade out of lemons, I must say.
Ten uses for lemons
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink