Ten uses for lemons

Got lemons? The HippyShopper has compiled a list of ten things you can do with lemons, from highlighting your hair to freshening up your dishwasher. This list is aimed at more natural substitutes for stuff you might normally do with chemicals; i.e., instead of using that expensive lime removal stuff, try a lemon to remove limescale from stainless steel. Great way to make lemonade out of lemons, I must say.