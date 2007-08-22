Take Your New Car for a Crash Test Before Buying

Consumer Reports' crash test videos let you watch crash tests on several makes and models tested using the (American) Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash test. Hearing that a car scores acceptable or poor on a crash test is one thing, but actually seeing a dummy's head flopping around is another thing entirely. The videos are available for/applicable to vehicles as old as 1995, but most of the cars tested are newer than 2000. Looks like a good resource to check out before you buy your next car.