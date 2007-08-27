Take Better Shots with the Nikon Digital Learning Center

Better your photography skills with tips and techniques from expert photogs by joining the Nikon Digital Learning group on Flickr. I've only been in this group for a day, but already I've gleaned a lot of useful information. You can take on photo assignments to help you improve your shots, try expert techniques, get feedback on your photos, and a lot more. For anyone who's looking to make their photography better, this is a very low-pressure place to do it.