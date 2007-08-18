Switch user accounts from the Command Prompt

You can switch users from the Windows Command Prompt without logging off—if say, you need to access folders or files for another Windows user account. Reader PiE writes in explaining the process.

1. Quit explorer.exe 2. Open Command Prompt 3. Navigate to C:\WINDOWS\system32 4. Enter the following command: runas /user:*computer name\*account name explorer.exe

Make sure you are cognisant of which user is logged in because this process will not change the Windows theme when the user changes. Thanks, PiE!