Streaming online radio service Deezer is like Pandora on steroids. Search for songs, create playlists, randomly stream songs or listen to the top 10 in the US and UK. Though Deezer will not have every song you search for, it does have a very large and diverse collection, so it's perfect for parties. Best of all, there is no need to register. I think I'm in love! Anyone know how to save Deezer streams locally? Share in the comments.
Stream Music On Demand with Deezer
Did a search on "Deezer comments" and found this link. I've been tinkering on Deezer for a while. I'm in Canada and thought I'd get pushed out as I did with Pandora last year. I can access just fine. Seems quite cool. I've started a playlist and I have played around with the SmartRadio feature. A-okay so far. I like variety, eclectic stuff. Not top 40. So I've been searching for artists I've heard on Radio Paradise with great success. Highly recommended.