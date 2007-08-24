Stream Music On Demand with Deezer

Streaming online radio service Deezer is like Pandora on steroids. Search for songs, create playlists, randomly stream songs or listen to the top 10 in the US and UK. Though Deezer will not have every song you search for, it does have a very large and diverse collection, so it's perfect for parties. Best of all, there is no need to register. I think I'm in love! Anyone know how to save Deezer streams locally? Share in the comments.