Stop YouTube Ads with TubeStop

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Firefox extension TubeStop disables autoplay on YouTube videos and blocks obtrusive overlay advertisements. Deactivating autoplay will come in handy for anyone who's followed a YouTube link and accidentally blared a video through the workplace, while the incidental overlay ad "blocking" very quickly dispenses with a new feature that a lot of avid YouTube fans aren't happy with. TubeStop works by replacing the on-site YouTube player with the embedded player you'd see on another site (which currently doesn't host ads and doesn't autoplay). TubeStop is free to download, works wherever Firefox does.