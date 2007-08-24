Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Stop YouTube Ads with TubeStop

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Firefox extension TubeStop disables autoplay on YouTube videos and blocks obtrusive overlay advertisements. Deactivating autoplay will come in handy for anyone who's followed a YouTube link and accidentally blared a video through the workplace, while the incidental overlay ad "blocking" very quickly dispenses with a new feature that a lot of avid YouTube fans aren't happy with. TubeStop works by replacing the on-site YouTube player with the embedded player you'd see on another site (which currently doesn't host ads and doesn't autoplay). TubeStop is free to download, works wherever Firefox does.

TubeStop [Chris Finke]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles