Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Firefox extension TubeStop disables autoplay on YouTube videos and blocks obtrusive overlay advertisements. Deactivating autoplay will come in handy for anyone who's followed a YouTube link and accidentally blared a video through the workplace, while the incidental overlay ad "blocking" very quickly dispenses with a new feature that a lot of avid YouTube fans aren't happy with. TubeStop works by replacing the on-site YouTube player with the embedded player you'd see on another site (which currently doesn't host ads and doesn't autoplay). TubeStop is free to download, works wherever Firefox does.
Stop YouTube Ads with TubeStop
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink