Stop Yourself From Complaining

Nobody likes a Negative Nancy—that is, the person that puts a negative spin on everything and makes sure you know about it. Well, what if Negative Nancy is you? Steve Pavlina has some excellent advice about how to change your behaviour and stop complaining.

Perhaps the most important step in quitting the habit of complaining is to disconnect the undesirable behaviour from your identity. A common mistake chronic complainers make is to self-identify with the negative thoughts running through their minds.