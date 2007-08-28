Stop Being a Slave to Your Email

Professionals often feel buried under their email, but time management experts say there are ways to avoid feeling swamped. Getting Things Done author David Allen tells the Wall Street Journal you should take immediate action on any messages that require two minutes of your time or less. Other advice includes disabling new email alerts that interrupt your workflow and unsubscribing from email lists you don't really need. What are some tips you've used to reduce the inbox clutter in your life? Share it in the comments.