Stay healthy while traveling

Minding your diet can be extremely difficult while traveling. Late nights, fast food, hotel rooms and the glow of vending machine lights can leave your healthy lifestyle miles away. Plus, finding the time to work out can be equally challenging. Fitness weblog 60 in 3 sheds some light on how you can keep from packing on the pounds while traveling for business or pleasure. 60 in 3's tips start with the airplane and cover the hotel and business meals.

Bring your gym gear—Most hotels do have a gym. It may be small and underequipped but it's still a gym. A simple workout doesn't have to involve much equipment. Pushups, situps, lunges, squats and other exercises can be done with just body weight.

How do you maintain a healthy lifestyle on the road? Share in the comments.