Speed up Windows XP in Virtual PC 2007

Users running Windows XP in Virtual PC 2007 can speed up the virtualised operating system. Tech blogger Dan Maharry drafted a six-page PDF document full of tweaks and customisations you can do to Virtual PC and Windows XP to make the installation fly. Most of the tweaks to Windows XP are geared toward stripping out unnecessary features and visual effects. However, Dan recommends some new stuff like defragging the VHD file created by Virtual PC and optimising how Virtual PC processes the image. If you can't break free of your XP virtual machine, you might as well give it a speed boost!