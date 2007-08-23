Speed Up Adobe Reader with Adobe Reader SpeedUp

Windows only: Freeware application Adobe Reader SpeedUp selectively removes Reader plug-ins to speed up load times of the notoriously slow PDF application. Granted, most of us left Adobe Reader long ago in favor of Foxit Reader, or even the keyboard-navigator Sumatra, but for those of you who need Adobe Reader for whatever reason, Adobe Reader SpeedUp should go a long way toward a faster Reader. You can either choose one of SpeedUp's suggested tweaks (like Fast or Turbo) or do some experimentation on your part as to what you can and can't disable. Adobe Reader SpeedUp is freeware, Windows only.