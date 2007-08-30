Social search engine Sproose—which features user-driven search result relevancy—launches this morning. Sproose users vote on the web sites that appear in search results, and Sproose ranks the highest voted before less popular pages in future searches. In other words, as more and more people vote for pages that fit a specific search result, those results will have a greater likeliness to appear on the top of Sproose's search results. Here's a screenshot of a more active search on Sproose: Lesser ranked entries appear lower down on the list. Right now Sproose needs more registered voters to balance out any attempts at manipulating the search results, but overall looks like a promising Google-Digg hybrid.
Social Search Engine Sproose Final Now Live
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink