According to a report in the SMH, long waits on the phone to book a cab could soon be a thing of the past. Brisbane's Yellow Cabs have already started offering the SMS booking service, and MTX Media, the company behind the Mobile Booker application say they hope to have deals in place with major cab companies in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide within 5 weeks.

BlackBerry devices (along with some PDAs) won't be compatible, but the company say support for these will be added by the end of October.

If you're in Brisbane, Redcliffe, Caboolture, Toowoomba, Warwick or Ipswich, you can get started using the Yellow Cabs SMS ordering service (details are here) and I noticed on their site that you can also book a cab online in some areas of Qld - and soon in Tassie too. Details are here.

SMS booking sounds like a great idea - but on New Year's Eve when no SMS ever gets through, think I might give it a miss. Anyway, I'll keep you posted when the SMS service moves beyond Brisbane.

