SMS a cab

According to a report in the SMH, long waits on the phone to book a cab could soon be a thing of the past. Brisbane's Yellow Cabs have already started offering the SMS booking service, and MTX Media, the company behind the Mobile Booker application say they hope to have deals in place with major cab companies in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide within 5 weeks.

BlackBerry devices (along with some PDAs) won't be compatible, but the company say support for these will be added by the end of October.

If you're in Brisbane, Redcliffe, Caboolture, Toowoomba, Warwick or Ipswich, you can get started using the Yellow Cabs SMS ordering service (details are here) and I noticed on their site that you can also book a cab online in some areas of Qld - and soon in Tassie too. Details are here.

SMS booking sounds like a great idea - but on New Year's Eve when no SMS ever gets through, think I might give it a miss. Anyway, I'll keep you posted when the SMS service moves beyond Brisbane.

Cab queuers get SMS relief [SMH]

Comments

  • Citizen D Guest

    Yes but on NYE you can't get a taxi with a bull horn and flashing, fluorescent pink pom-poms (Well in Melbourne anyway).

    I tried getting a taxi from one of the major companies this Saturday night just gone and got a busy signal on the 13 number for thirty minutes straight, so I would definitely give SMS a try.

    0
  • Hank Oprosie Guest

    I just I hope it's better than Black and White's ecab, also a sms and online booking system that has been up and running for a couple of years now.

    0
  • Sarah Guest

    Hank - the formatting on your post got wiped but I'm assuming you're saying that ecab's not good. Howcome? I have never used it (indeed I hadn't heard about it before you mentioned it).

    0

