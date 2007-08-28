Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Sharepoint - problems and alternatives

If your workplace is using Microsoft's portal based collaboration and document management system, Sharepoint, this may be of interest. Pia Waugh, FOSS advocate and one half of the Waugh Partners consultancy, made an interesting post which rounds up some links to articles discussing Sharepoint lock-in issues, and looking at some open source alternatives.

Sharepoint is scary. People that use it quite like it and are blissfully unaware of the sticky technology and licensing trap theyâ€™ve allowed into their environments. It provides some useful functions that could be found in many applications or bundled applications, however the trap is that once you deploy it, Microsoft have you pretty much under their thumb. You have to use their technologies, you have to use their office suite, their operating system, their data formats. It is very hard to move away from.

Sharepoint killers

She also followed up with a link to a ZDNet story: Jive goes head-to-head with Microsoft's SharePoint

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles