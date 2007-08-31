Set Reminders on Your Startpage with iReminder

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

iremind.png Set SMS, email or Twitter reminders from your iGoogle homepage with the iRemind iGoogle gadget. Setup is extremely easy (it can all be done from your iGoogle page), which means you'll be ready to start creating natural-language reminders from your homepage in under a minute. iRemind is built by the creator of the popular Todoist online task manager (which, incidentally, integrates nicely into Gmail), but it's actually a completely separate service. If you've already got a Todoist account and you want the full functionality of Todoist from your iGoogle or Netvibes homepage, the Todoist widget is for you.

iRemind [Todoist]

