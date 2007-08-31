SEOmoz Popular Searches tool

Stephan Spencer, founder of search engine optimsation agency Netconcepts, has blogged about SEOmoz's new Popular Searches tool which aggregates popular searches from a range of popular sites for taking the pulse of what's hot on the web.

The online tool can give you an overview of popular searches at Technorati, various search engines, Flickr, eBay and the like, as well as a top 10 from all sources.

I was going to link to the results for yesterday's global top 10 but it includes crap like "Lindsay Lohan" so let's check out Technorati's top 10 instead:

Stephen also offers some tips on how a company could use the Popular Search tool as part of its search marketing program.

Be in the know on what's hot and popular [CNET]