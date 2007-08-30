Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Send 2GB Files Easily with TransferBigFiles

transferbigfiles_logo.jpg Webapp TransferBigFiles sends huge files—up to 2GB—to any recipient at any time. This service, like previously mentioned offerings MailBigFile and YouSendIt, makes transfers easier without FTP or adhering to strict mail server storage requirements. Simply upload a file, send it to a recipient, and they'll get a download link where they can retrieve those files. Files are stored on the TransferBigFiles server for at least 5 days or up to 30 days if you're a registered user. Of the three services, this one allows the most upload space for the least amount of money (they're all free).

TransferBigFiles [via DownloadSquad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles