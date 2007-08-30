Webapp TransferBigFiles sends huge files—up to 2GB—to any recipient at any time. This service, like previously mentioned offerings MailBigFile and YouSendIt, makes transfers easier without FTP or adhering to strict mail server storage requirements. Simply upload a file, send it to a recipient, and they'll get a download link where they can retrieve those files. Files are stored on the TransferBigFiles server for at least 5 days or up to 30 days if you're a registered user. Of the three services, this one allows the most upload space for the least amount of money (they're all free).
Send 2GB Files Easily with TransferBigFiles
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink