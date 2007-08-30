Send 2GB Files Easily with TransferBigFiles

Webapp TransferBigFiles sends huge files—up to 2GB—to any recipient at any time. This service, like previously mentioned offerings MailBigFile and YouSendIt, makes transfers easier without FTP or adhering to strict mail server storage requirements. Simply upload a file, send it to a recipient, and they'll get a download link where they can retrieve those files. Files are stored on the TransferBigFiles server for at least 5 days or up to 30 days if you're a registered user. Of the three services, this one allows the most upload space for the least amount of money (they're all free).