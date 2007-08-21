See Paths To Login Items

What exactly starts up automatically with your Mac? You can see a list of Login Items in the Accounts area of System Preferences, but some may have opaque names like LCCDaemon or SEC Helper. Macworld offers a few ways to see the full path to those auto-starting programs, either using Terminal-fu or simply hovering the mouse over an entry to get a full path tooltip. Once you've got the full path of the process, it's easy to see what application the process is associated with after all.