Secure Your Internet Connection at Starbucks

Surf securely while enjoying a cup of Joe at Starbucks. Starbucks uses T-Mobile's HotSpot service to provide internet access for their customers. The Mac OS X Hints weblog shows how you can ensure that your privacy doesn't get compromised by perusing the web on their unsecured network. Windows users have it easy, since T-Mobile provides a free connection manager application. However, Mac users must manually connect using TTLS.
AU - Obviously this story is US-centric, and I have to confess I've never used a coffee shop wireless - at Starbucks or anywhere else. If you've use unsecured public wireless, how did you stay secure? Share in comments please!
