Schedule Windows shut downs with WinOFF

Windows only: Freeware application WinOFF schedules Windows shut down, restart, log off, hibernate, and other shut down modes using a variety of scheduling criteria. For example, you can tell WinOFF to shut down Windows at a specific time, after a specific period, or when the CPU is idle or usage is low for a certain period of time. WinOFF even has several worthwhile shut down options, like capturing a screenshot of the desktop before shut down or executing a program before shut down. This app would come in especially handy when you need to keep your computer running into the night to finish a download or task, but you don't want the computer running for hours after the task has completed.