Schedule PingMe Reminders with Jott

Schedule reminders on previously mentioned SMS reminder service PingMe with a phone call to the voice-to-text service, Jott. Once you set it up, it works like this:

You call Jott's toll free number and they say "Who'd you want to Jott?"... You say "GoPingMe"... Jott says "BEEP"... You say "2 days, call and wish mom a happy birthday"

From there, Jott transcribes the voice message to text, emails it to your PingMe account, and PingMe sets up an SMS or email reminder of the event. When it's time, PingMe will send you the email or SMS message to remind you of your mom's birthday. If anyone can think of a way this idea could be ported to Google Calendar, I think a lot of us would be thrilled, but in the meantime this is a great idea for scheduling reminders via voice.

AU - unfortunately Jott is only available to US and Canadian users. Are any of you aware of a similar service here in Oz? I'd love to hear about it.