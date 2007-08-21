Windows/Mac: The free, open source DVD ripping application HandBrake has released an update (0.9.0) promising a better interface, improved picture quality, faster ripping and improved stability. Despite the back-end improvements, probably the most notable difference is the huge new slate of presets supporting the iPhone, Apple TV, PSP and of course iPod-compatible rips (which were always there). HandBrake still doesn't unprotect DVDs (you have to do that yourself), but it's still one of the most simple and most free tools for the job, and it works on both Windows and Mac.
Rip DVDs to Friendlier Formats with HandBrake
